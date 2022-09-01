A TOTAL of 55,100 sheep and lambs were sold at the Wagga market on Thursday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Leann Dax said on the back of last week's dearer market lamb numbers lifted significantly.
Quality across all old lamb categories continues to be mixed, with woolly off types dragging prices back. Young new season numbers jumped to 7000 and quality was outstanding with export buyers paying a premium for the heaviest pens.
In the trade market the lambs that sold to consistent price trends were new season lambs. Old lamb prices fluctuated greatly.
Young lambs 21kg to 24kg sold from $190 from $206 to average 806c/kg cwt. Heavy young lambs 26 to 30kg gained $6/head to average 769c/kg cwt. Over 30kg recorded a top price of $242/head. Old trade lambs sold from $106 to $199/head with 21 to 24kg averaging 742c/kg cwt. Young lambs back to the paddock made from $132 to $173/head.
Extra heavy lambs over 30kg carcass weight were well supplied and quality was outstanding with most grain assisted. Extra heavy lamb weighing more than 30kg carcass weight slipped $11 recording a top price of $268/head. Lambs 26 to 30kg were well supplied and competition was very erratic with the bulk averaging 704c/kg cwt.
It was a fair to good quality yarding of mutton that was offered to only a few processors with other companies looking on. The market was pushed along by a southern processor at times which resulted in dearer trends.
Trade sheep sold $7/head dearer making from $102 to $144/head to average 540 to 581c/kg cwt.
Heavy sheep sold to little competition with the bulk selling to a northern processor. Heavy sheep gained $11/head with most mutton selling from 494c to 530c/kg cwt.
