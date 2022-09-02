6 Benefits of Invisalign treatment: Dr Minoo Ghamari From Gorgeous Smiles Dentist in Melbourne reviews

To help patients make an informed decision, here are the top six benefits of Invisalign treatment. Picture Shutterstock

Invisalign treatment is one of the most popular ways to achieve a beautiful smile. Dr Minoo Ghamari from Gorgeous Smiles gives an in-depth review about Invisalign's benefits. To help patients make an informed decision, she has listed the top six benefits of Invisalign treatment.

1. Invisalign can help correct a wide variety of dental problems

Invisalign treatment is not just for people who want to perfect their smile. There are many different dental problems that Invisalign can help to correct. Some of these include:

Overbite

Underbite

Crossbite

Open bite

Gaps

Crowding

2. Treatment is comfortable and easy to wear

Unlike metal braces, Invisalign is made of smooth plastic that will not irritate your gums or the inside of your mouth. And because they are nearly invisible, most people won't even notice you're wearing them.

Most people find Invisalign treatment very comfortable to wear. No wires or brackets can rub against your gums or the inside of your mouth and cause irritation.

3. You can still eat your favorite foods while wearing Invisalign

You don't have to give up your favorite foods because you're wearing Invisalign. Who doesn't crave a big, juicy steak or a nice, crunchy apple now and then? With Invisalign, you can take them out to eat! You can simply remove your aligners and enjoy your meal whenever you want to eat something.

Invisalign is also great for people who are on the go. Since you can take them out whenever you want, you don't have to worry about them getting in the way when you're at work or running errands.

4. Treatment is fast and efficient

The average Invisalign treatment time is for around 12 months, but some patients have been done in as little as six months, and some up to 3 years!

Invisalign is also more efficient than traditional braces. With Invisalign, you will need to see the orthodontist or your Invisalign dentist less often because there are no brackets or wires that need to be adjusted.

You will still need to see the dental practitioner about every six weeks so they can check on your progress, but overall, Invisalign treatment is much faster and more efficient than traditional braces. However, some patients may require additional treatments, such as tooth extractions or jaw surgery, which could lengthen the treatment time.

5. Invisalign is discrete and virtually invisible

As we mentioned before, Invisalign is made of smooth, nearly invisible plastic. It makes them much more discreet than metal braces, which can be pretty noticeable.

Invisalign is a great option for adults who are self-conscious about their appearance and don't want to wear metal braces.

Invisalign is also an excellent option for people who often have to be in front of the camera, such as actors, models, or public speakers. The last thing you want is your braces to be the show's star.

6. It's easy to keep your teeth clean while wearing Invisalign

You may think that it would be difficult to keep your teeth clean while wearing Invisalign, but it's quite easy. Since you can remove your aligners whenever possible, you can brush and floss your teeth just like you usually would.

You should also brush your aligners with a soft-bristled toothbrush and mild soap to keep them clean. Just brush your teeth and aligners after every meal to prevent plaque build-up.

Final thoughts

So there you have it! These are just a few of the many benefits of Invisalign treatment. If you're considering Invisalign, be sure to consult with an orthodontist to see if it's the proper treatment for you. They will be able to answer any questions you may have and help you make the best decision for your smile.

Disclaimer: every treatment has risks. The treatment mentioned above might not be appropriate for your oral environment. You need a full consultation with an Australian qualified dental professional before it is confirmed if you are a good candidate for any treatments.