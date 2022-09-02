HIGH growth rate rams, that promise to sire market-topping progeny, were the focus at the 26th annual Deepdene Poll Dorset on-property sale.
A total of 105 rams sold in a 100 per cent clearance to a high of $5000 to return a hefty average of $3106.
There was a prominent presence from volume buyers who are well known for running accomplished prime lamb operations.
The well-established stud was secured by Garry Armstrong two years ago, and his affinity for the Poll Dorset breed and success at the Armdale Park Stud at Marrar has helped to continue the respected seed-stock operation east of Narrandera too.
Mr Armstrong said the success of the sale hinges on support from repeat buyers who frequently top both sale-yard and over-the-hooks markets with lambs that meet industry specifications.
He said the stud's success was always reflected in the success of clients.
"We are proud to be able to carry on the tradition of the Deepdene Stud as a whole, and to hold the annual sale in the same location at Mittagong Park," Mr Armstrong said.
He said it was encouraging to see the amount of repeat purchasers who head back to Deepdene Stud each year to secure rams.
Greg and Audrey Martin of Barham in the western Riverina, were buying for their son Brian and daughter-in-law Alex, and secured two rams to a top of $5000.
Mr Martin said the rams would be joined to first-cross ewes to produce second cross progeny for the prime lamb market.
Meanwhile, Nutrien Wagga auctioneer Peter Cabot was kept busy taking the bids from volume purchasers who selected lots based on constitution and outstanding Stockscan figures.
Longtime buyer Chris Wilson of "Oivi," Wantabadgery has been attending the Deepdene sale for 25 years and purchased seven sires to a high of $4800.
Fellow volume purchasers Robert and Helen Sheridan of "Woodstock," Junee took home 12 sires to a top of $4600.
The team from Nutrien Narrandera settled the auction and Nutrien Wagga Livestock manager Peter Cabot was the auctioneer.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
