VENDORS sold 12,850 sheep and lambs at the Griffith sale on Friday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Graeme Richard said lamb numbers increased and the quality was good across most of the yarding.
Advertisement
There were 2400 new season lambs offered and most were heavy trade or heavy weights. Old lambs were best supplied again by the heavy and extra heavy lambs but there were not as many extra heavy lambs as previous weeks. The market sold to a cheaper trend.
New season trade lambs 20 to 24kg sold $8 to $10 cheaper ranging from $165 to $195/head and averaged 780c to 800c/kg. Heavier lambs 24 to 30kg ranged from $183 to $203/head or 760c/kg and a single pen of extra heavy weights reached $225/head.
Old trade lambs were up to $20 cheaper selling from $155 to $175/head or 690c to 720c/kg on average. The 24 to 26kg lambs ranged from $174 to $196/head. Heavy weights 26 to 30kg cwt were back $5 and sold between $187 and $221/head and the extra heavy lambs slipped $2 on average. Dohne Lambs topped at $206/head.
Mutton numbers jumped and the quality was good with mostly heavy ewes penned. Prices were $6 to $7 cheaper. Heavy Merinos sold from $165 to $175 and crossbreds reached $160/head. Medium weights sold from $109 to $134/head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.