SUPPLYING lambs that meet stringent specifications at the abattoir is paying dividends for Wagga livestock agent Jarrod Slattery.
Mr Slattery of Nutrien Wagga was awarded Gundagai Lamb livestock agent of the year.
"It was great (to be recognised), extremely rewarding," said Mr Slattery who has been with Landmark, and now Nutrien for 20 years.
The acknowledgement was based on a combination of both throughput and also the quality of the product that was being supplied to the abattoir.
Mr Slattery said it was a matter of matching specifications, such as Intra Muscular Fat (IMF) and yield with what Gundagai Lamb was asking for.
He said the lambs were sourced from within a 200 kilometre radius of Wagga and it was testament to the producers as well.
During the presentation evening at Kimo Estates Grain Shed Gundagai Lamb team members Jake Bourlet and Clarie Marriott said that more than 170 producers had consigned a combined 80,000 lambs to the brand in its first year.
