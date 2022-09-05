VENDORS offered and sold 6895 sheep and lambs at Corowa on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Caroline Ronald said prices were firm to dearer.
New season trade weight lambs gained $2 to $9 with medium and heavy weights selling from $188 to $208/head. Heavy trades averaged 839c/kg cwt. Heavy lambs were limited selling from $209 to $214/head. Old lambs continue to be well supplied with domestic processors on the rail on freshly shorn lots. Trade weight lambs sold from $141 to $186/head with heavy trade shorn pens averaging 804c/kg cwt. Heavy lambs had a big prices spread due to quality selling from $176 to $208/head. Extra heavy export types gained $8 to $12 making from $200 to $226/head with the over 30kg lambs reaching up to $241/head.
A plain offering of mutton was available selling in a firm market. Heavy cross bred ewes sold from $142 to $178/head and Merino ewes reached $144/head.
