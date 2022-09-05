New season trade weight lambs gained $2 to $9 with medium and heavy weights selling from $188 to $208/head. Heavy trades averaged 839c/kg cwt. Heavy lambs were limited selling from $209 to $214/head. Old lambs continue to be well supplied with domestic processors on the rail on freshly shorn lots. Trade weight lambs sold from $141 to $186/head with heavy trade shorn pens averaging 804c/kg cwt. Heavy lambs had a big prices spread due to quality selling from $176 to $208/head. Extra heavy export types gained $8 to $12 making from $200 to $226/head with the over 30kg lambs reaching up to $241/head.