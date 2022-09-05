The Rural

Corowa sheep and lamb market, September 5 2022

Updated September 5 2022 - 4:10am, first published 4:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Livestock agents take the bids at Corowa market. File picture

VENDORS offered and sold 6895 sheep and lambs at Corowa on Monday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.