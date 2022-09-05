SUPPLYING lambs that meet stringent specifications at the abattoir is paying dividends for Wagga livestock agent Jarrod Slattery.
Mr Slattery of Nutrien Wagga received the Gundagai Lamb livestock agent of the year award.
Advertisement
"It was great (to be recognised), extremely rewarding," said Mr Slattery, who has been with Landmark, and now Nutrien, for 20 years.
GUNDAGAI LAMB AWARD WINNERS:
The acknowledgement was based on a combination of both throughput and also the quality of the product that was being supplied to the abattoir.
Mr Slattery said it was a matter of matching specifications, such as Intramuscular Fat (IMF) and yield with what Gundagai Lamb was asking for.
He said the lambs were sourced from within a 200 kilometre radius of Wagga and it was testament to the producers as well.
The opportunity to supply high-end lambs to the Gundagai operation is one that many livestock agents and producers have welcomed. Mr Slattery said it was an excellent addition to over-the-hooks and sale yard options in the region.
He said it was also a change to see how different breed combinations work in terms of meeting specifications.
During the presentation evening at Kimo Estates Grain Shed Gundagai Lamb team members Jake Bourlet and Clarie Marriott said that more than 170 producers had consigned a combined 80,000 lambs to the brand in its first year.
The awards presentation was attended by more than 100 producers, livestock agents and Gundagai Lamb team members.
The presentations also gave an opportunity to learn about upcoming premiums.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.