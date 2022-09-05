Seventy nine Angus bulls, two year old and 18 month old, were offered by the Lucas family for their annual spring sale at Killimicat Station, Tumut, last Friday.
The sale finalises the celebration of 50 years of committed Angus breeding by the Lucas family, a very impressive testament for the Australian beef industry..
Advertisement
Sale results:
75/79 sold
95pc clearance
$44,000 top price
$16,440 average price
Return buyers aware of the productive capacity of the bulls, competed for their choice of the offering which Mark Lucas, co-principal described as among the best bulls of the breed for phenotype backed by impressive figures.
"We put an extra ten bulls for competition and are very pleased with them," he said. "These bulls will breed the better calves for the industry."
He wrote in the sale catalogue - "The bulls offered have been specifically held over in their management groups for this sale. The rising two year old bulls received only minor silage/hay supplementation over summer/autumn to maintain ongoing skeletal growth and development - such development takes time but certainly prepares bulls for their future service role far better than the increasingly popular heavy yearling weight bull scenario."
The top priced bull Reiland Sunset S343, by Ayrvale Powerful P22 and weighing 740kg, with a scrotal measurement of 41cm, recorded the August 2022 TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation measurements of $266 ABI and $443 ABI-L, each index indicating the 'genetic differences between animals in net profitability per cow joined in a typical commercial self-replacing herd using Angus bulls'.
The 18 month old sire prospect was bought by SR and JR Turnbull, Holbrook, and was described as a bull who "is very hard to fault under both pedigree/performance and physical appearance."
He is top six percent for growth at +146 from a low +3.8 birthweight combines well with positive carcase data and positive fat."
The bull attracted Dick Turnbull's attention for his growth EBVs and carcase EBVs and positive fat.
"We will use him over heifers which are by bulls negative for fat and in our AI program they will improve the fat in our calves," Mr Turnbull said. "He has great conformation and is a well grown young bull."
The second top price bull at $40,000 was purchased by Dick Whale from Independent Breeding and Marketing Service for a syndicate in Northern Victoria.
The 890kg son of Reiland Killimicat K117, Reiland Rex R769 recorded $236 ABI and $388 ABI-L.
Long term supporters of Reiland, Houston Pastoral Co., Burrowye Victoria purchased five bulls to an average of $21,600: Proudford Agricultural Co, Narrawa, selected four new sires to top price of $26,000 and average of $19,500: while in partnership with Riverview Wallah, Rugby, they bought two bulls at $30,000 and $24,000 respectively.
Reflecting upon the sale, Mark Lucas thought the results achieved showed top quality herd improving Angus bulls can be purchased at very reasonable prices.
Advertisement
"We are very happy our loyal clients have been able to buy bulls which suit their breeding ambitions and are priced within a budget," he said.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.