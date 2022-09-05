The Rural
Country Calendar: See what's on in the Riverina and southern NSW

NR
By Nikki Reynolds
Updated September 5 2022 - 11:15pm, first published 11:06pm
A series of free Precision Agriculture (PA) training events in September in southern NSW will be facilitated by local PA consultant, Eva Moffitt. Picture supplied

SEPTEMBER 9: The FarmLink Open Day will include details of a crop protection trial, a new perennial pasture site and various wheat and canola trials. There will also be many of FarmLink's key collaborators and partners on site to showcase equipment and technology. Please save the date and register here: https://www.trybooking.com/CBHFB

