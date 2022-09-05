SEPTEMBER 14, to 19: A series of free Precision Agriculture (PA) training events in September in southern NSW will be facilitated by local PA consultant, Eva Moffitt. Growers at all stages of their Precision Agriculture journey are welcome to attend this event. Each event will run from 9am to 3pm and will be fully catered. For registrations and information please call FarmLink on 6980 1333 or visit farmlink.com.au/events