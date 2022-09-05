SEPTEMBER 9: The FarmLink Open Day will include details of a crop protection trial, a new perennial pasture site and various wheat and canola trials. There will also be many of FarmLink's key collaborators and partners on site to showcase equipment and technology. Please save the date and register here: https://www.trybooking.com/CBHFB
SEPTEMBER: 9 and 10: Wagga Show will have a fantastic array of entertainment, some surprises, the usual Show events and of course the rides and food vendors The first Wagga Show was held on 21st November 1864.
SEPTEMBER 14, to 19: A series of free Precision Agriculture (PA) training events in September in southern NSW will be facilitated by local PA consultant, Eva Moffitt. Growers at all stages of their Precision Agriculture journey are welcome to attend this event. Each event will run from 9am to 3pm and will be fully catered. For registrations and information please call FarmLink on 6980 1333 or visit farmlink.com.au/events
SEPTEMBER 20, 21 and 22: The Henty Machinery Field Days promises to showcase a range of agricultural machinery and innovation.
SEPTEMBER 22 to OCTOBER 2: The Royal Melbourne Show 2022 will feature a diverse display of agricultural exhibits. The show attracts keen interest from schools in southern NSW and throughout Victoria.
SEPTEMBER 30: Lockhart Picnic Races is a chance to enjoy all of the atmosphere and camaraderie of a picnic race meeting in the eastern Riverina. Gates open at 12pm, with the first race at 1.30pm.
OCTOBER 1: The Culcairn Show is set to feature a wide range of exhibits and produce.
OCTOBER 3: Walbundrie Show is set to draw crowds with plenty of livestock exhibits and a popular shearing competition.
OCTOBER 8: The 100th Illabo Show will be held at the Illabo Showgrounds. Enjoy a fun-filled day with plenty of exhibits, live entertainment, food, music and fireworks.
OCTOBER 12: The Hart Bros Seeds Field Day will be held at Coffin Rock Road, Junee Reefs.
OCTOBER 15: The Rock Show will be held at the showgrounds on Lockhart-The Rock Road.
OCTOBER 16 and OCTOBER 23: Coolamon Rotary Garden Viewing. With the promise of Spring on the air the Coolamon Rotary Club present the garden viewing for 2022. To be held over two weekends in October, this event will be sure to awaken your inner green thumb.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
