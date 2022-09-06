Trade cattle in short supply

VENDORS sold 2300 cattle at the Wagga market on Monday which was 400 more than the previous sale.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said well finished trade cattle were in short supply making it difficult to for domestic processors to secure stock with good finish. Secondary cattle made up the bulk of the offering. A few extra buyers were at the market but not all were operating to capacity.
Domestic buyers were selective, and the strongest bidding was for grain assisted or crop finished. Price results for yearling heifers 400 to 500kg was 6c cheaper averaging 510c/kg.
Trade steers prices bounced 14c selling from 520 to 585c/kg.
Medium weight feeder steers were keenly contested by a few extra buyers resulting in a dearer trend of 20c to 23c/kg. Medium weight feeder steers made from 490c to 582c/kg.
Medium weight feeder heifer prices bounced with a buyer returning to the market after a short absence. Feeder heifers 400 to 500kg improved 27c to average 520c/kg. Strong support from restockers and back grounders meant some lightweight heifer classes sold 19c to 39c dearer.
Heavy grown steers and bullocks suitable for trade or export were unable to maintain last week's price gains. The bulk sold 10c to 30c cheaper, with bullocks averaging 462c/kg. A bigger line up of cows were offered to the usual buying group. Heavy cows sold up to 7c to 9c cheaper making from 355c to 428c/kg. Leaner types were in short supply selling from 340c to 392c/kg.
