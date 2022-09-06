Rural Crime Investigators from the Murrumbidgee Police District, alongside Leeton Police, are investigating the theft of a Belmac H56S offset plough from a property on Myer Road, Whitton, stolen on Saturday 27 August 2022.
It's believed the plough was towed from the property by a tractor, closely followed by an older style white Toyota Landcruiser single cab tray back utility.
Early investigations indicate the plough came to a stop on Briggs Road, Whitton for some time.
As inquiries continue, investigators urge anyone with information - including the whereabouts of the plough - to call Murrumbidgee Rural Crime investigators on 02 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
