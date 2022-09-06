The Rural

Disc plough reported stolen from Whitton

Updated September 6 2022 - 2:13am, first published 2:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rural Crime Investigators from the Murrumbidgee Police District, alongside Leeton Police, are investigating the theft of a Belmac H56S offset plough from a property on Myer Road, Whitton. Picture NSW Police

Rural Crime Investigators from the Murrumbidgee Police District, alongside Leeton Police, are investigating the theft of a Belmac H56S offset plough from a property on Myer Road, Whitton, stolen on Saturday 27 August 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.