TRIGGER Vale's Andrew Bouffler was overwhelmed by the support at their Poll Merino and White Suffolk ram sale at Lockhart on Friday September 2.
There was an overall sale average of $3057 where 231 of 240 Poll Merino rams were sold to a top of $23,000 and $3292 average, while all 92 White Suffolk rams on offer were sold to a top of $5000 and average of $2478.
The prices were up from a $18,500 top for Poll Merinos and a top of $3600 for White Suffolks from the sale this time last year.
Mr Bouffler said he was really happy with the result but said one of the biggest joys was the strong support from a mix of long-term clients and about 15 to 20 new clients which was exciting to see.
"It was a new record top which we're excited about and very proud of," he said.
The top-priced Poll Merino ram was Trigger Vale 673, sold for $23,000 to Geoff and Carla Taylor from Gunnegalderie Merinos, Wellington.
The ram ranked in the top five per cent for yearling eye muscle depth (YEMD), yearling fat depth (YFAT), weaning rate (WR), early breech wrinkle (EBWR) and on the Dual Purpose Plus Index (DP+), as well as the top 10 per cent for yearling weight (YWT).
Mr Taylor is a repeat buyer at Trigger Vale and said the ram will go into their own stud.
"His carcase figures and his carcase shape was the main thing we were after and he had really good wool on him as well," he said.
Mr Bouffler said the ram had everything and was the third best ram of the 2021 drop, he was only available for sale because their stud already retained two of his brothers and didn't require more of the same bloodline.
"He's got carcase, fat and muscle growth and mules free with beautiful stylish nourished wool," he said. "Ten years ago I didn't think I'd be breeding something so good in both aspects."
The second-top priced Poll Merino ram was the twin-born Trigger Vale 157, sold to Kohat Farm, WA, for $14,000. The ram ranked in the top 5pc for post weaning weight (PWT), YWT and YEMD, and top 10pc for WR and EBWR.
The third-top priced ram was Trigger Vale 889, sold to long-term clients J and M McDonnell, Lockhart for $12,500. The ram ranked in the top 5pc for PWT and YWT and the top 10pc for YFAT and DP+ index.
Mr Bouffler said the White Suffolks also sold very well.
"The biggest surprise was the White Suffolks - they sold outstanding through the whole sale," he said.
Mr Bouffler said while Trigger Vale is mainly focused on breeding rams for commercial clients he was happy to see three of the White Suffolk rams going to other studs.
"The pointy end of the draft deserve to go to stud duties," he said.
The top-priced White Suffolk ram was Trigger Vale 1165 sold for $5000 to Maryvale Pastoral, Junee.
The ram was ranked in the top five per cent for intramuscular fat (IMF), shear force at five days (SHEARF5) and lamb eating quality (LEQ).
Mr Bouffler said there was no surprises this ram was top with it being so balanced and ranking highly for lamb eating quality.
First-time Trigger Vale buyer Steve Honner, Maryvale, said he was looking for a well structured lamb with good eating traits.
Mr Honner runs a Poll Dorset stud and said he planned to register the ram for a second stud venture.
"Venturing into the White Suffolk space I'm looking at the taste traits as a key indicator and they certainly had that, as well as the basics of good structure and eye muscle, good growth and low birth weights," he said.
The second-top priced White Suffolk was Trigger Vale 1102, sold to Ingpen Farm, a White Suffolk stud from Mansfield, for $4400.
The ram ranked in the top five per cent for weaning weight (WWT), PWT and Terminal Carcase Production Index (TCP) and the top ten per cent for post weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD).
The third-top priced White Suffolk was Trigger Vale 1151, sold to Coonong Pty Ltd, Urana, for $4000. The ram ranked in the top 5pc for PEMD, TCP and LEQ indexes.
There were several volume buyers including Hewitt Australia Pty Ltd, who bought 20 Poll Merino rams.
NAS Clutterbuck, Langkoop, Vic, bought 14 Poll Merino rams while DJ and HM and MJ Perryman took home six Poll Merino rams and six White Suffolk rams.
PM and EE Finlayson, Berrigan, bought 11 White Suffolk rams and Ian Alexander Pty Ltd, Blighty, took home nine Poll Merino rams and two White Suffolk rams.
The sale was conducted by Elders and H. Francis and Co and interfaced with AuctionsPlus. Elders agents Matt Tinkler and Harry Cozens auctioned the Poll Merinos while Alex Croker, H. Francis and Co auctioned the White Suffolks.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
