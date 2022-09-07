A TOTAL of 65,750 sheep and lambs will sell at Wagga on Thursday.
H Francis will sell first with 5500 lambs and 2400 sheep, WRL, 1750 lambs and 1200 sheep, Rodwells, 3550 lambs and 600 sheep, Elders, 11,500 lambs and 1400 sheep, Nutrien, 13,500 lambs and 2000 sheep, WMLP, 2200 lambs and 500 sheep, RLA, 11,500 lambs and 550 sheep, Blakes, 2600 lambs and 400 sheep, Delta, 3700 lambs and 900 sheep.
