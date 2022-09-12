The Rural

Almondvale's 35th annual sale brings a new record top price

By Charlotte Nugent
September 12 2022 - 12:47am
Top Price Rams: Poll Merino Lot 16 sold for $7000 and White Suffolk Lot 3 sold for $4000 with Ruby, Peter and Marita Routley, Urana, Noelene and Russell Henderson, Deniliquin, Lachlan, Paul and Dalles Routley, Urana, Heather Mcleod, Walla Walla, Tracy Broadman, Walla Walla, Cheryl Paech, Walla Walla and Grace Rotley, Urana. Photo: Charlotte Nugent

Poll Merino rams achieved a new stud record top price, while White Suffolk rams brought a new stud average at Almondvale's 35th annual on-property sale at Urana, on Friday.

