Culcairn's Valley Vista stud happy with prices at Merino ram sale

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated September 12 2022 - 2:23am, first published 1:00am
Nutrien Ag Solutions' Stephen Chalmers, Valley Vista Stud's James Pitson and stud stock agent Peter Godbolt with the $6500 Valley Vista ram at Culcairn. Picture by Victoria Ellis

Sales at one of the season's first East Riverina merino ram auctions this week were on par with previous years, indicating the prices to come at future sales.

