SEPTEMBER 20, 21 and 22: The Henty Machinery Field Days promises to showcase a range of agricultural machinery and innovation. The event is set to draw in more than 60,000 visitors and features some of the latest developments in the rural sector plus serves as a social gathering for landholders and those in the agricultural industry.
SEPTEMBER 22 to OCTOBER 2: The Royal Melbourne Show 2022 will feature a diverse display of agricultural exhibits. The show attracts keen interest from schools in southern NSW and throughout Victoria.
SEPTEMBER 30: Lockhart Picnic Races is a chance to enjoy all of the atmosphere and camaraderie of a picnic race meeting in the eastern Riverina. Gates open at 12pm, with the first race at 1.30pm.
OCTOBER 1: The Culcairn Show is set to feature a wide range of exhibits and produce.
OCTOBER 3: Walbundrie Show is set to draw crowds with plenty of livestock exhibits and a popular shearing competition.
OCTOBER 8: The 100th Illabo Show will be held at the Illabo Showgrounds. Enjoy a fun-filled day with plenty of exhibits, live entertainment, food, music and fireworks.
OCTOBER 12: The Hart Bros Seeds Field Day will be held at Coffin Rock Road, Junee Reefs.
OCTOBER 15: The Rock Show will be held at the showgrounds on Lockhart-The Rock Road.
OCTOBER 16 and OCTOBER 23: Coolamon Rotary Garden Viewing. With the promise of Spring on the air the Coolamon Rotary Club present the garden viewing for 2022. To be held over two weekends in October, this event will be sure to awaken your inner green thumb.
OCTOBER 27 and 28: A conference for spray contractors, farmers, agronomists and advisers will be held at the Coro Club, 20 to 26 Hayward Road, Griffith. Topics include issues and challenges facing the industry, international and domestic trade implications of on-farm agricultural chemical use, the importance of getting applications plus meteorology and weather impacts. There is a range of guest speakers, who will share their knowledge during the two-day event. SprayPass, the Australian Groundsprayers Association, is the peak industry organisation representing groundspraying operators and businesses at state and national forums. Further information is available on the website, www.spraypass.org.au.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.