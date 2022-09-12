OCTOBER 27 and 28: A conference for spray contractors, farmers, agronomists and advisers will be held at the Coro Club, 20 to 26 Hayward Road, Griffith. Topics include issues and challenges facing the industry, international and domestic trade implications of on-farm agricultural chemical use, the importance of getting applications plus meteorology and weather impacts. There is a range of guest speakers, who will share their knowledge during the two-day event. SprayPass, the Australian Groundsprayers Association, is the peak industry organisation representing groundspraying operators and businesses at state and national forums. Further information is available on the website, www.spraypass.org.au.