Country Calendar: See what's on in the Riverina and southern NSW

By Nikki Reynolds
Updated September 12 2022 - 1:34am, first published 1:21am
The eastern Riverina's premier field day event, Henty Machinery Field Days will be in full swing in September.

SEPTEMBER 20, 21 and 22: The Henty Machinery Field Days promises to showcase a range of agricultural machinery and innovation. The event is set to draw in more than 60,000 visitors and features some of the latest developments in the rural sector plus serves as a social gathering for landholders and those in the agricultural industry.

