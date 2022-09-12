The Rural

Wagga cattle market, September 12 2022

Updated September 12 2022 - 4:00am, first published 3:45am
Buyers, livestock agents and vendors are pictured ringside at the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre.

A TOTAL of 1500 cattle went under the hammer at the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre on Monday.

