ON THE CALENDAR: There is a new date for the Business EDGE event in Wagga. It will be held on September 13 and 14 from 8.30am to 5.30pm on the first day and 7.30am to 4pm on the second day. Business EDGE is a workshop designed to enhance producer knowledge and skills in basic financial and business management to improve efficiency and profitability. The presenter is John Francis, director and consultant at Agrista.