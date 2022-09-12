A TOTAL of 1500 cattle went under the hammer at the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre on Monday.
The numbers dropped by 800 compared to the previous week.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Leann Dax said rain across the supply restricted supply.
Well finished trade cattle were in bigger numbers giving processors a very good selection, with some grain assisted.
Once again secondary cattle made up the bulk of the offering.
Last week's buying group returned to the market however some domestic processors were quite choosy.
Domestic buyers were selective and the strongest bidding was for grain assisted or crop finished.
Price results for yearling heifers 400 to 500kg was a dearer trend of 46c with the bulk averaging 556c/kg. Trade steers prices improved 7c selling from 550 to 608c/kg.
Medium weight feeder steers were keenly contested by buyers, to average 562c/kg.
Medium weight feeder heifer prices softened 5c to average 515c/kg.
Strong support from restockers and back grounders lifted lightweight heifers 200 to 280 kg by 111c/kg to average $1521/head.
The steers portion gained 23c to average $1803/head.
Heavy grown steers and bullocks suitable for trade or export regained last weeks losses.
Heavy steers suitable for domestic buyers rallied 49c to average 503c/kg.
A small line-up of 185 cows were offered to the usual buying group.
Heavy cows sold 17c dearer making from 412c to 436c/kg.
Leaner types were in short supply selling from 323c to 384c/kg.
ON THE CALENDAR: There is a new date for the Business EDGE event in Wagga. It will be held on September 13 and 14 from 8.30am to 5.30pm on the first day and 7.30am to 4pm on the second day. Business EDGE is a workshop designed to enhance producer knowledge and skills in basic financial and business management to improve efficiency and profitability. The presenter is John Francis, director and consultant at Agrista.
