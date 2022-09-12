The Rural
Timing perfect for trade delegation

By Nikki Reynolds
Updated September 12 2022 - 11:24pm, first published 11:22pm
Visitors from Argentina will be in the Riverina during the Henty Machinery Field Days week. They will visit Andrew Dumaresq's property at Gregadoo.

A TRADE delegation from Argentina will visit some of the region's thriving agribusinesses plus attend the upcoming Henty Machinery Field Days (HMFD) next week.

NR

Nikki Reynolds

Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.

