A TRADE delegation from Argentina will visit some of the region's thriving agribusinesses plus attend the upcoming Henty Machinery Field Days (HMFD) next week.
The timing could not be more perfect to display the best of what southern NSW has to offer to members of the Trade Mission in the Agricultural Machinery, Agtech and Biotechnology sectors.
NSW Farmers Wagga and District Branch chairman Alan Brown will meet with the delegation and said it's a valuable experience for both Australia and Argentina.
"Meeting with Argentinian people connected with primary industries will enable the sharing of ideas and issues," he said.
"Argentina and Brazil are world leaders in no-till farming systems so they have much to offer in that area," he said.
The delegates arrive in Wagga on September 19, The itinerary includes lectures at Charles Sturt University.
There will also be representatives of the livestock sector and Minister of Production, Science and Technology of the Province of Santa Fe visiting an Angus cattle operation at Culcairn plus the Ashleigh Park Feedlot.
HMFD will be a focal point of the visit too plus there's a visit planned to Andrew Dumaresq's property at Gregadoo.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.