Buyers up the ante at Wagga sheep and lamb market

VENDORS sold 58,700 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on Thursday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said new season numbers jumped to 9600 head and quality was excellent for lambs weighing above 21kg carcass weight.
Store new season lambs made up a third of the total selling from $104 to $153/head.
In the trade market buyers upped the ante for both new seasons and old lambs. Young lambs 21 to 24kg sold $4 to $8/head dearer making from $183 to $208/head to average 826c/kg cwt.
Heavy young lambs 26 to 30kg were unchanged to $1/head easier to average 808c/kg cwt. Over 30kg recorded a top price of $244/head.
Old trade lamb price improved $4 to $15 selling from $135 to $209/head with 21 to 24kg averaging 809c/kg cwt.
Extra heavy lambs over 30kg carcass weight were well supplied and quality was outstanding with most grain assisted. Extra-heavy lamb weighing more than 30kg carcass weight gained $9 recording a top price of $280/head. Lambs 26 to 30kg were well supplied and competition was solid the bulk averaging 758c/kg cwt.
It was a fair quality yarding of mutton that was offered to only a few processors with some buyers selectively operating. The market was mostly dominated by a northern processor.
Trade sheep sold from $99 to $138/head to average 533c/kg cwt.
Heavy sheep sold to little competition with the bulk selling to a Northern processor. Heavy sheep were unchanged averaging from 480c to 533c/kg cwt.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.