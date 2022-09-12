The Rural
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Buyers up the ante at Wagga sheep and lamb market

Updated September 12 2022 - 11:55pm, first published 11:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taking the bids at Wagga. File image

VENDORS sold 58,700 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.