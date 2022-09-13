Prices trend up to $20 dearer at Griffith sale

GRIFFITH vendors sold 6700 sheep and lambs at the market on Friday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Caroline Ronald said the quality was mostly good with less weight penned this week. Most of the usual buyers were present and active.
Trends were $10 to $20/head stronger across the sale.
A handful of new season lambs were available to processors and the quality was excellent.
Buyers were keen to secure pens with prices jumping $10 to $20/head. Heavy trade weights gained $17 selling from $186 to $208/head to average 831c/kg cwt. Heavy weights lifted $7 to $9 selling from $200 to $258/head.
Old lambs dominated the numbers and buyers were keen to fill orders.
Heavy lambs jumped $19 selling from $200 to $212/head.
Extra heavy export types gained $10 selling from $200 to $241/head and the over 30kg lambs sold up to $258/head.
Merino lambs sold to dearer trends with heavy weights gaining $10 making between $168 to $202/head.
A small offering of mutton with all weights and grades on offer.
Prices were stronger with heavy Merino Ewes gaining $5 selling from $155 to $180/head and heavy Cross bred ewes sold up $174/head jumping $14/head.
