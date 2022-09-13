A TOTAL of 11,940 sheep and lambs sold at Corowa on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Graeme Richard said lamb numbers increased and there were 2750 new-season lambs offered.
New season lambs were $4 dearer with trade lambs to 24kg sold from $186 to $211/head averaging 860c to 885c/kg cwt. Heavy weights ranged from $203 to $222/head with most 830c to 850c/kg cwt. Restocking lambs sold from $99 to $125/head.
Old trade weights with shape lifted $10 to $14/head and sold from $144 to $195/head and had an average ranged of 760c to 830/kg cwt. Heavy lambs to 30kg cwt ranged from $190 to $224 and extra heavy lambs reached $273/head. Merino hoggets ranged between $145 and a top of $205/head.
Mutton prices were up $15 to $20/head. Medium weight ewes sold from $110 to $145/head. Heavy crossbred ewes $166 to $179 and heavy Merinos $165 to $171/head. Carcase prices averaged around 570c to 580c/kg cwt.
