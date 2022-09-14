Brassica offers grazing option for prime lambs

A BRASSICA crop at "Affa", Mangoplah in southern NSW is showing promise for finishing first-cross lambs.
The new variety, known as Pallaton, is a hybrid and was sown at the end of May.
It was the focus of a gathering in Wagga this week hosted by DLF Seeds.
Dr Charlotte Westwood of DLF Seeds told producers about the performance and management of Pallaton Raphno.
Pallaton Raphno is a hybrid between Brassica oleracea (kale) and Raphanus sativus (radish).
This hybrid has brought a number of impressive agronomic attributes into one cultivar, including high forage yield from multiple grazings, drought tolerance, clubroot tolerance and improved tolerance to a range of key insects.
The first new forage brassica species New Zealand farming has seen since the 1980s. Developed by PGG Wrightson Seeds under the Forage Innovations joint venture with Plant and Food Research.
Product development manager with DLF, Frank McRae of Orange said he was impressed with how the brassica was performing at Mangoplah.
Despite an abundance of rain the crop was in good shape and the first-cross lambs grazing on it had performed well.
Mr McRae said the crop was sown at the end of May.
He explained that brassica crops do well in autumn and are a great option for feeding lambs.
"You can get multiple grazing (opportunities) off it," he said.
"We could probably get four or five different grazings off it," he said.
The lambs started grazing the crop two weeks ago.
ABOUT DR CHARLOTTE WESTWOOD:
Dr Westwood is a Massey University veterinary graduate.
She has expertise in dairy, beef, sheep and deer nutrition.
After working in a mixed veterinary practice in the Waikato region of New Zealand she gained a phD in cattle nutrition and reproduction from the University of Sydney.
Returning to New Zealand, she worked with Wrighton Seeds for several years followed by eight years of farm consultancy initially in New Zealand and later based in southern NSW consulting to a range of dairy and beef cattle clients.
For the past 11 years Dr Westwood has worked as a veterinary nutritionist based with the PGG Wrightson Seeds team at Kimihia Research Centre, Canterbury, New Zealand.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.