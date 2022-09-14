The Rural

Brassica offers grazing option for prime lambs

By Nikki Reynolds
first published September 14 2022 - 8:00pm
First-cross lambs graze on a new brassica variety at the property called "Affa" at Mangoplah. Picture by Nikki Reynolds
Frank McRae

A BRASSICA crop at "Affa", Mangoplah in southern NSW is showing promise for finishing first-cross lambs.

Nikki Reynolds

Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.

