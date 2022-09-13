Rams sell to a high of $9300

The inaugural SheepMaster Eastern Australian Ram Sale was held on Auctions Plus on Monday September 12.
A total of 56 rams were on offer from the three Eastern Australian Accredited Studs.
Those studs included Montarna SheepMaster Stud Hamilton Victoria, Janaree SheepMaster Stud Cobar and Wild Oat SheepMaster Stud at Beckom.
The sale had a total clearance with an average of $2923, with 20 successful bidders from NSW, Victoria and South Australia.
The top-price was reached by lot 41 from Wild Oat selling for $9300.
Mike O'Hare of Beckom said this was a fantastic result for the breeds inaugural East Coast sale.
Wild Oat' SheepMaster Stud was established in 2018 to produce total shedding, high fertility, good structure and walkability.
The O'Hare's have had shedding sheep of various breeds since 2007.
However things really heated up when they made the discovery of the SheepMaster breed, developed in Western Australia by Neil Garnett.
Wild Oat SheepMaster Stud will be attending the Henty Machinery Field Days (HMFD).
