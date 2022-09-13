The Rural

Rams sell to a high of $9300

Updated September 13 2022 - 11:33pm, first published 11:15pm
Lot 41 from Wild Oat SheepMaster Stud Beckom sold for $9300. Picture supplied
Mike O'Hare

The inaugural SheepMaster Eastern Australian Ram Sale was held on Auctions Plus on Monday September 12.

