VENDORS will sell 69,650 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market.
Nutrien will sell first with 15,000 lambs and 3000 sheep, Elders, 9000 lambs and 2700 sheep, RLA, 10,300 lambs and 500 sheep, Rodwells, 5600 lambs and 2500 sheep, Blakes, 3500 lambs and 300 sheep, WRL, 1900 lambs and 1300 sheep, WMLP, 2500 lambs and 100 sheep, Delta, 3000 lambs and 550 sheep, Francis, 5500 lambs and 2400 sheep.
