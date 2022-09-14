VENDORS sold 2200 sheep and lambs at Cootamundra on Wednesday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Graeme Richard said, new season trade lambs ranged from $150 to $170/head averaging 760c to 800c/kg cwt.
Old trade lambs to 24kg cwt sold from $110 to $176/head back $14 on average and heavy weights eased $8 sold from $158 to $210/head. The best of the heavy hoggets reached $160/head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.