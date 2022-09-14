The Rural

Cootamundra sheep and lamb market, September 14 2022

Updated September 14 2022 - 1:05am, first published 1:00am
Hammer falls at Cootamundra sheep and lamb market. File picture

VENDORS sold 2200 sheep and lambs at Cootamundra on Wednesday.

