Lofty ag targets within reach

Updated September 14 2022 - 1:11am, first published 1:07am
Fiona Simson

The National Farmers' Federation (NFF) welcomes the Regionalisation Ambition 2032 - a Framework to Rebalance the Nation launched by the Regional Australia Institute.

