Lofty ag targets within reach

The National Farmers' Federation (NFF) welcomes the Regionalisation Ambition 2032 - a Framework to Rebalance the Nation launched by the Regional Australia Institute.
NFF President Fiona Simson said today's call for 11 million people in regional Australia by 2032 is an ambitious target, and the NFF's Regionalisation Agenda and Regional Development Precincts concept provides a roadmap.
"Since the pandemic ... regional Australia has experienced unrivalled growth as city dwellers recognise the benefits of bush living," she said. "With this comes a raft of challenges including housing availability and affordability, skills and training opportunities and making sure services like health and education are adequate."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.