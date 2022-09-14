Boorowa's top dogs

This year's Cobber Challenge introduced a new relay format for competitors, with teams of farm dogs competing across Australia and New Zealand to be crowned the hardest-working crew.
The 2022 Cobber Challenge Relay winners are a team of four, Koonama Working Kelpies. Cracka, Drake, Sorcha and Bundy have done their owner, Nick Foster - a stockman from Boorowa, NSW - proud.
"I'm on top of the world," says Nick.
