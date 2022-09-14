The Rural

Boorowa's top dogs

Updated September 14 2022 - 1:44am, first published 1:41am
Nick Foster

This year's Cobber Challenge introduced a new relay format for competitors, with teams of farm dogs competing across Australia and New Zealand to be crowned the hardest-working crew.

