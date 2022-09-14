The Henty Machine of the Year Award will take place at 9am on day Tuesday

The HMFD for 2022 will be officially opened at 11am on Tuesday, September 20

Exhibitor awards will be presented on Wednesday September 21, at 10.30am by HMFD chief executive officer Belinda Anderson



Country music stars Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley, supported by local singer and songwriter and The Voice contestant Danny Phegan, will perform in a new free event on the Wednesday evening from 5.30pm



George the Farmer will star in performances each day at 11am

The popular working dog trials, held each day, have attracted more than 200 entries



The Henty Machine of the Year entrants will be judged by a panel of regional growers before the event with the award presented on Tuesday during the official opening



The Henty Natural Fibre Awards winners will be announced between 1.30pm and 2pm on Thursday