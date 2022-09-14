THE saying "there's money in mud" is one that is often heard during the Henty Machinery Field Days (HMFD).
As we take a look back through the archive photos there are lots of images depicting children walking along muddy tracks in gumboots and visitors holding umbrellas or wearing oilskin coats.
This year there has certainly been an abundance of rain. However, landholders will ask if we have had too much.
After the COVID-19 induced Henty recess in recent years organisers and exhibitors are looking forward to seeing record crowds pass through the gates during the three-day event.
And now the newly announced public holiday on Thursday September 22 to mark a national day of mourning for the death of Queen Elizabeth II could make this a record day for the field days.
The event runs mid week, meaning some school children are fortunate enough to enjoy an excursion or take a day off to attend. However, this year there's an opportunity for big crowds to attend the event.
It's likely HMFD will surpass it's frequently quoted gate visitor figure of 60,000 people over three days.
HENTY HIGHLIGHTS IN 2022:
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.