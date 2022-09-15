In the trade market buyers became more selective as the sale progressed for both new seasons and old trade lambs. Young lambs 23 to 26kg were unchanged to $4 easier making from $188 to $220/head to average 820c/kg cwt. Heavy young lambs 26kg to 30kg averaged 767c/kg cwt. Over 30kg recorded a top price of $238/head. Old trade lambs sold to erratic trends selling from $125 to $204/head averaging 770c 800c/kg cwt.