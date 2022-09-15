VENDORS sold 69,000 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on Thursday.
Numbers increased by 10,300 compared to the previous week.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said the looming public holiday next Thursday contributed to the increase in supplies.
Quality across most old lamb categories was fair offering buyer's good numbers of trade and extra heavy lambs. Young new season numbers jumped to 13,000 and quality was excellent for lambs weighing above 20kg carcass weight. Store new season lambs made up a third of the total.
Store buyers travelled from South Australia, Ballarat and the local area. Competition was strongest for lambs with weight and frame recording a top price of $209/head.
In the trade market buyers became more selective as the sale progressed for both new seasons and old trade lambs. Young lambs 23 to 26kg were unchanged to $4 easier making from $188 to $220/head to average 820c/kg cwt. Heavy young lambs 26kg to 30kg averaged 767c/kg cwt. Over 30kg recorded a top price of $238/head. Old trade lambs sold to erratic trends selling from $125 to $204/head averaging 770c 800c/kg cwt.
Extra heavy lambs over 30kg carcass weight were well supplied and quality was outstanding with most grain assisted.
Extra heavy lamb weighing more than 30kg carcass weight gained $3 recording a top price of $280/head. Lambs 26 to 30kg were well supplied and competition was solid the bulk averaging 739c/kg cwt.
It was a fair to good quality yarding of mutton that was offered to only a few processors. The market was mostly dominated by a northern processor. Trade sheep sold from $97 to $135/head to average 489c/kg cwt. Heavy sheep sold to subdued competition, with the bulk heading north. Heavy sheep averaged from 449c to 478c/kg cwt.
