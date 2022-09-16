A TOTAL of 10,100 sheep and lambs went under the hammer at the Griffith market on Friday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Graeme Richard said lamb numbers increased and there were 2300 new season lambs offered.
The quality of the new season lambs was good and old lambs were a little more mixed. Trade and heavy weights were well supplied and extra heavy weights were back in volume.
New season trades were dearer on limited numbers, old lambs and heavy new season lambs were cheaper.
New season trade weights sold $8 dearer selling from $155 to $181/head or 800c to 850c/kg on average.
Heavy weights 22 to 26kg eased in value by $5 to $6/head and ranged from $185 to $209/head or 785c to 810c/kg cwt. Heavier weights ranged from $211 to $245/head.
Old trade lambs were $5 to $10 cheaper ranging from $151 to $182/head or 720c to 760c/kg.
Heavy weights 24 to 30kg cwt sold from $174 to $225/head or 740c/kg cwt and extra heavy weights were firm $221 to $271/head. Heavy Merino lambs sold from $156 to $168/head.
Best priced hogget reached $200/head.
Mutton numbers increased and mostly heavy and extra heavy ewes were penned. Prices eased $16 on the heavy weights and $9 on the extra heavy ewes. Heavy Merinos ranged from $131 to $180 and crossbred ewes reached $165/head.
