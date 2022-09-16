"One more lunch for the keys": The first home buyer's guide to budgeting

Whether you're looking to buy your first home right now or are simply planning for the future, it's time to put together your own personal home buying budget. Picture supplied

If you've ever been to an auction and heard the auctioneer asking for final bids in $1000 intervals using the line 'one more lunch for the keys', you too may have expressed some distaste at the idea that a 'lunch' could ever cost $1000. Whilst this obtuse language may feel like a fixture in the real estate market, the best weapon that first home buyers have at their disposal is their own preparedness.

The language surrounding the property market can be highly reductionist at the worst of times. It does seem to be a talent of real estate agents to make enormous amounts of money seem like the most inconsequential consideration in the heat of the moment.



This is precisely why many first time home buyers conduct plenty of independent research and meet with a financial planner to develop a good gauge of their own financial limitations prior to entering the real estate arena. Maintaining a strong understanding of your own finances can play a crucial role in helping you navigate auction environments and negotiations with total confidence.

But where exactly do you start when it comes to budgeting for your first home? Prospective buyers of today know that budgeting to buy your first home entails so much more than just cutting out smashed avo brekkies or taking public transport over driving to work. There's naturally more to consider, some of which we'll be exploring below.

Whether you're looking to buy your first home right now or are simply planning for the future, this guide will help you put together your own personal home buying budget and wider plan.

Consult with a mortgage broker and financial adviser

Regardless of how much you've been able to illuminate yourself on the home buying process through conducting independent research, entering the real estate market as a serious buyer naturally comes with a whole host of paperwork and planning.



Bidders at auctions are expected to have already secured themselves pre-approval for a home loan, alongside a strong understanding of their personal borrowing capacity.

Speaking of your borrowing capacity, it's highly likely that your mortgage broker or financial planner will also advise you to factor the rising costs of living into your personal budgeting when preparing to take on a home loan.



Being a homeowner can come with its fair share of 'hidden' or unforeseen costs. Increases in your monthly mortgage repayments due to interest rate hikes are truly just the tip of the iceberg, with home and contents insurance costs, home maintenance costs, utility bills, council rates, body corporate fees, and all other potential costs you may face also being factored into your budget post-purchase.

Why is it so important to consider your post-purchase finances prior to even buying your first home? With additional interest rate rises expected over the last half of this year, prospective home buyers are encouraged to pad out their borrowing ability accordingly to help ensure that they buy comfortably within their means and are in the best possible position to pay off their home loan in full.

Be spend-savvy and save with discipline

Although first home buyers may have heard the rhetoric 'save with discipline' many times before, this particular component of preparing for homeownership simply cannot be understated. There is a certain level of discipline required in order to successfully navigate the trials and tribulations of home ownership.



Cost-saving measures become an everyday consideration as a homeowner, so you'll want to develop these spend-savvy instincts now in order to help you better adjust when you finally do get to pick up the keys to your own home.

Start developing healthy financial habits now, such as preparing your lunch for the day rather than relying on costly takeaway options. Prospective first home buyers should also make efforts to minimise impulsive spending habits wherever possible, both in order to support their financial wellbeing in the long run as well as helping them reach their savings goals with regards to their home deposit today.

Apply for government schemes you may be eligible for

Even though some spending discipline is required in order to reach your savings goals, there's still no denying that saving up for your first home can be one of the most daunting endeavours you may face in your adult life.



And it's definitely no easy feat. There is some awareness of this inescapable fact in the real estate industry itself, especially now with the expansion of existing government schemes and the introduction of brand new schemes like the First Home Guarantee.

The Federal Government fully acknowledges that there are serious barriers that inhibit young Australians from entering the real estate market.



An influx of property investors with an abundance of equity at their disposal, as well as the rising prices of houses across all Australian cities, has naturally deterred many young Australians from making their own moves in the real estate market.



That's exactly why the Federal Government introduced their First Home and Family Home Guarantee Schemes, alongside continuing to offer other concessions designed to support new generations of homeowners.

First home buyers are encouraged to assess their eligibility and apply for one of the 35,000 placements available in the government's First Home Guarantee Scheme. Alongside this scheme, first home buyers can also enjoy a stamp duty waiver on their first home, as well as additional monetary support if they're buying a new property. Be sure to see.

Take advantage of high interest savings accounts

Finally, although you may feel at the whim of interest rates when seeking to secure your own home loan, there is one major way that interest rates can work for your favour as a first home buyer. This is, of course, by taking advantage of any high interest savings accounts that are available to you.

Moving your money from older accounts into high interest savings accounts can help you fast track the process of saving up for a 10 per cent or 20 per cent home deposit.



With mobile banking capabilities, it takes little to no time to not only find the ideal savings accounts to suit your personal financial needs, but also sign up to banks and open those accounts. That means you can reap the benefits of these savings accounts virtually straight away.

Simply follow the stipulations outlined by the banks offering the high interest savings account you've secured for yourself in order to continue enjoying a healthy accruing of interest over the span of your budgeting journey as a first home buyer.

Yes, $1000 could never be the cost of a lunch for anybody who's actually serious about becoming a first-time home owner. But in the grand scheme of things, each and every $1000 you're able to save up will undoubtedly bring you one step closer to your dreams of homeownership.

