SEPTEMBER 22 to OCTOBER 2: The Royal Melbourne Show 2022 will feature a diverse display of agricultural exhibits. The show attracts keen interest from schools in southern NSW and throughout Victoria.
SEPTEMBER 30: Lockhart Picnic Races is a chance to enjoy all of the atmosphere and camaraderie of a picnic race meeting in the eastern Riverina. Gates open at 12pm, with the first race at 1.30pm.
OCTOBER 1: The Culcairn Show is set to feature a wide range of exhibits and produce.
OCTOBER 3: Walbundrie Show is set to draw crowds with plenty of livestock exhibits and a popular shearing competition.
OCTOBER 8: The 100th Illabo Show will be held at the Illabo Showgrounds. Enjoy a fun-filled day with plenty of exhibits, live entertainment, food, music and fireworks.
OCTOBER 12: The Hart Bros Seeds Field Day will be held at Coffin Rock Road, Junee Reefs.
OCTOBER 15: The Rock Show will be held at the showgrounds on Lockhart-The Rock Road.
OCTOBER 16 and OCTOBER 23: Coolamon Rotary Garden Viewing. With the promise of Spring on the air the Coolamon Rotary Club present the garden viewing for 2022. To be held over two weekends in October, this event will be sure to awaken your inner green thumb.
OCTOBER 21 to 23: Well-known Albury livestock agent David Hill of David Hill Livestock and Marketing is set to take on a major challenge for a good cause.
Mr Hill is taking a stand against blood cancer by walking 130 kilometres from Albury to Wagga over three days.
The walk is in memory of his three-year-old grand niece Billie Grace Richards who sadly lost her fight against Leukaemia on the 23rd of October 2021.
"Come down to QE 2 square at 6.30am on Friday 21st October and see me head off on my 130km walk and show your support by donating to My fundraising campaign," Mr Hill said.
OCTOBER 23: Active Farmers Run for Resilience will be held at Table Top Mountain.
The day will have something for everyone, several routes to choose from to either run or walk and a delicious brunch at the end. There is a 5km track suitable for runners, walkers and kids.
A 10km track suitable for runners and walkers. A 21km track suitable for runners only.
