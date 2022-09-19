VENDORS sold 1870 cattle at the Wagga market on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said despite rain across the supply area numbers lifted.
Well finished trade cattle were in bigger numbers giving processors a very good selection with some finished off crop.
Once again secondary cattle made up the bulk of the offering.
Last week's buying group returned to the market with feedlots dominating the bidding.
Domestic buyers were selective and the strongest bidding was for crop finished.
Price results for yearling heifers 400 to 500kg was a cheaper trend averaging 539c/kg.
Trade steers sold from 555c to 575c/kg.
Medium weight feeder steers were keenly contested by most buyers to average 562c/kg.
Medium weight feeder heifer prices lifted 23c to average 539c/kg.
Strong support from back grounders and feedlots lifted lightweight feeder steers 54c/kg to average $2165 per head.
Heavy grown steers suitable for trade or export sold to strong demand to average 505c/kg.
A larger line-up of 285 cows were offered to the usual buying group.
Heavy cows sold 7c dearer making from 413c to 435c/kg.
Leaner types were in short supply selling from 357c to 396c/kg.
