VENDORS sold 8815 sheep and lambs at the Corowa market on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Caroline Ronald said new season lambs sold to strong demand and the sale gained momentum as it progressed. Heavy trade lambs gained $4 selling from $191 to $213/head to average 847c/kg cwt. Heavy and extra heavy weight lambs were excellent quality with the market lifting $2 to $9/head with Lambs selling from $209 to $230/head. A very mixed offering of old lambs were on offer with processors keen to participate on freshly shorn supplementary fed lots some pens making over 800c/kg cwt. Heavy trade lambs sold from $162 to $187/head. Heavy lambs eased $5 making from $188 to $211/head and extra heavies were unchanged selling from $198 to $255/head.
Mutton prices were softer. Extra heavy crossbred ewes sold slipped $3 to $9 selling from $138 to $169/head and heavy Merino ewes sold up to $172/head. Trade sheep made from $98 to $122/head.
