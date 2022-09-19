Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Caroline Ronald said new season lambs sold to strong demand and the sale gained momentum as it progressed. Heavy trade lambs gained $4 selling from $191 to $213/head to average 847c/kg cwt. Heavy and extra heavy weight lambs were excellent quality with the market lifting $2 to $9/head with Lambs selling from $209 to $230/head. A very mixed offering of old lambs were on offer with processors keen to participate on freshly shorn supplementary fed lots some pens making over 800c/kg cwt. Heavy trade lambs sold from $162 to $187/head. Heavy lambs eased $5 making from $188 to $211/head and extra heavies were unchanged selling from $198 to $255/head.