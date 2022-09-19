The eastern Riverina is set to put its best foot forward for the upcoming Lockhart Picnic Races.
Lockhart Picnic Races will be held on Friday 30th September, 2022.
Gates open at 12pm with the first race at 1.30pm.
We take a look back at the file images from this popular picnic race meeting in the eastern Riverina.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
