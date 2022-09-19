After two years, it's back Advertising Feature

View + 2 Photos

The nation's largest gathering of harnessed draught animals, The Good Old Days Festival, is set to be held at Barellan between October 1 and 2, after a two-year hiatus.

A $56,835 grant under the NSW Government's Regional Events Acceleration Fund will assist with live entertainment, grandstand seating, and glamping accommodation.

"The funding is crucial to expanding the event to cater to a larger crowd and underpinning what is the Narrandera Shire's biggest tourism event," Barellan Working Clydesdales committee secretary, Fiona Kibble said



The committee, also received a $5,000 grant from Nutrien Agrimac for the purchase of a ride on mower for ground maintenance.

They're planning a full program of authentic heritage events, a Furphy Festival, camp oven dinner under the stars with entertainment by The Bushwackers, a Clydie Art Trail and three-day glamping packages.

Visitors will be able to see horses, bullocks, camels, donkeys, mules and goats in harness, as well as an Australian Light Horse display, and camel races. There will also be blade shearing, butter churning, working dogs, blacksmiths, rope turning, a ploughing contest, sheaf tossing, whip cracking, old fashioned children's games, bush poetry, scone making, market stalls and the grand parade.

A highlight for visitors will be horse master, Bruce Bandy, and his team of master reinsmen driving 20 horses which will be pulling a Bennett wool wagon. They will be joined by Rodney Sansom with his donkey and bullock teams, Phil Thomson and his bullock team, and Barellan farmer David Irvin with his vintage tractor pulling a Furphy water cart train.

Master horseman Tim Peel's new initiative, the Teamsters Trophy, will recognise the pioneering draught teams, with a scale model of a Bennett wagon handcrafted by Allan Langfield. The inaugural animal to compete for this prestigious trophy will be the Clydesdale.

Another new attraction is the Meet the Teamster where festival visitors can ask questions of the experts about harnessing and driving horses, camels, bullocks and donkeys. It will be a rare opportunity for the younger generation to learn skills used daily by pioneers.

A street parade and launch of the Clydie Art Trail will kick off the festival in Barellan on Friday, September 30 at 11am. The weekend events will start with a BBQ breakfast and bush poetry by the Back Block Bards from 7.30am.

Steph Cooke, NSW Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience, and Flood Recovery will officially open the festival on Saturday, October 1 at 11am. She will also pay tribute to the 130th anniversary of the Australian Light Horse.