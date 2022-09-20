TIMELY and practical sum up the attributes of a draper header which earned the coveted Henty Machinery Field Days (HMFD) machine of the year award.
The MacDon FD2, manufactured in Canada, earned the top honours on day one of HMFD.
MacDon's Australian sales manager Kari Sattler of Table Top explained how he had watched many innovative machines win the award over the years. MacDon has been selling machinery in Australia for 37 years.
He believed the timing was right for this particular draper header to earn kudos, and he explained some of the useful features that would come into play when used at harvest.
The weight of the draper header meant it could be easily lifted up on one end.
Judges, including Warren Scheetz of Culcairn, were impressed by the flexibility of the draper front.
This meant it would have adaptations in a variety of cropping conditions in Australia.
"They've kept the machine very simple and focused on what farmers are requiring in the field," Mr Scheetz said.
Day one of HMFD benefited from sunshine and fine weather to draw estimated crowds of around 15,000 pass through the gates.
Organisers are tipping more than 60,000 people to attend over three days.
After a COVID-19 induced recess for HMFD visitors were keen to view the range of exhibits.
