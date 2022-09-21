THE O'Hare family of Beckom are no strangers to field days and agricultural gatherings.
However, this year was a first. They exhibited their Wild Oat SheepMaster Stud sheep at the Henty Machinery Field Days (HMFD).
Mr O'Hare, wife Velia and daughter Tessa were kept busy as they fielded plenty of inquiries about the shedding breed.
On Wednesday NSW Farmers president Xavier Martin addressed crowds from the stump in the main arena.
"I've got to say, what matters to farmers down here in the Riverina is pretty similar to what matters to my neighbours up north, and that's being able to have a fair go at growing - in my opinion - the world's finest food and fibre; healthy plants and healthy animals, that go on to become great food and great clothing," he said.
Mr Martin said part of being president of NSW Farmers is speaking with industry bodies, government agencies and politicians about the important role agriculture has in our society.
"We've been talking to those people who live in the cities, who set the rules and the policies that affect us here on the land, and we've been reminding them that agriculture is not just another industry like mining or forestry or construction," he said.
"We've been reminding them that several times a day, every single person on this planet consumes an agricultural product," he said.
Mr Martin said on the drive out to the Henty site there were miles and miles of wide open spaces, fields of yellow canola and wheat, and for someone from the city it looks like we've got a lot of land to spare.
"When they're wanting to build solar installations or put up wind turbines, they're looking at the price of land in Sydney and thinking it's astronomical, but out here it's relatively cheap," he said.
"They're looking at all these big, wide fields and thinking: "well surely we could take a bit of that canola out and put some solar panels in."
Mr Martin said the problem is, as we all know, that once you build on that canola field you'll never grow anything on it again.
"And that power line they run from the solar panels to the grid, you'll limit what you can produce under that as well. And the workers who come out to service those panels, sure they might have a biosecurity manual somewhere, but they have five jobs today and they're not going to be carrying five pairs of boots," he said.
"Our productive agricultural land is one of our most precious resources, and you can see what it can do all around us. It is the economic dynamo that drives our communities," he said.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
