INNOVATIVE farm machinery often steals the spotlight at Henty Machinery Field Days (HMFD), however, there was plenty of scope to talk up the virtues of Australia's wool industry too.
Organisers confirmed record crowds had passed through the gate on Tuesday of the event and there were hopes more than 60,000 would attend during the three days.
UK wool-grower and wool advocate Lesley Prior, who serves as a councillor on The Campaign for Wool with His Majesty Charles III as patron, also spoke at the opening.
Mrs Prior said the role of international coalition of wool producing nations aimed to promote wool use and champion the industry.
"Funding is from member countries but Australia as the largest producer in the world is the major contributor. From those who work with the Campaign, thank you from the bottom of our hearts," she said.
"Getting that story out there costs money and without the support from Australian wool producers it just couldn't be done.
"The campaign started by the then Prince Charles 12 years ago partly because of poor wool prices but as a direct result of his concern for the environment.
"He started talking about wool's sustainability and environmental credentials long before it became fashionable. And now in 2022 everyone is talking about it.
"Wool is less than two per cent of world fibre usage with oil based man-made fibres dominating - all of us at the sharp end of the industry understand the value of wool, not only for its incredible versatility providing clothing and interior textiles such as carpeting but also for a whole range of other things you might not think about."
HMFD chairman Nigel Scheetz said the cooperative was proud to be celebrating its 59th year, achieving technological advancements and innovation our predecessors would never have dreamt of.
After more than two years of high rainfall, exceptional commodity prices and Australian farmland set to record another year of double-digit growth, the outlook for the farming sector is bright," Mr Scheetz said.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
