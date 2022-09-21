AFTER a COVID-19 induced recess to Henty Machinery Field Days long-time exhibitors were thrilled to see crowds flood through the gates again in 2022.
Bob McCormack was kept busy on the West End Water site and said it was great to see the event return after COVID-19.
He said things were pretty much just the same as previous field days. A lot of exhibitors maintained the same sites and the event was filled with a good atmosphere.
Organisers confirmed that day one attracted a record crowd through the gates and by the close of business on Thursday it was hoped more than 60,000 people would attend.
Meanwhile, the abundant rainfall meant crop trials at Henty were looking picture perfect.
Ed Harrod of Baker Seeds, Rutherglen was on hand to show patrons some new varieties that could ultimately be sown in this region next year.
Lifestyle exhibits, working dog trials and yard dog competitions also proved popular with both competitors and visitors.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
