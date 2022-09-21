The Rural

Agriculture set to celebrate great production figures

NR
By Nikki Reynolds
Updated September 21 2022 - 12:55am, first published 12:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie Suffern and Hunter Kerr of Wangaratta inspect the crop trials at Henty Machinery Field Days. Picture by Nikki Reynolds

VISITORS to Henty Machinery Field Days (HMFD) had the chance to view 22 different cereal varieties.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NR

Nikki Reynolds

Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.