VISITORS to Henty Machinery Field Days (HMFD) had the chance to view 22 different cereal varieties.
The varieties were planted on the Baker Seeds agronomy plots.
HMFD chairman Nigel Scheetz said the cooperative was proud to be celebrating its 59th year, achieving technological advancements and innovation our predecessors would never have dreamt of.
"After more than two years of high rainfall, exceptional commodity prices and Australian farmland set to record another year of double-digit growth, the outlook for the farming sector is bright," Mr Scheetz said.
"Sales of agricultural tractors in August were again strong up by 22 per cent on the same month last year and now 2.5 per cent up on the 2022 year to date," he said.
"Agricultural export earnings have been forecast to climb to a record $70.3 billion in 2022-2023 - almost 50 per cent more than where it was 10 years ago."
"This all adds up to boundless career opportunities for our younger generation now heading to or making their way through university and tertiary education with aspirations of making agriculture their chosen career," he said.
