Top dog impresses judges at Henty Machinery Field Days

Updated September 22 2022 - 11:24pm, first published 11:22pm
Dean Incher, Adaminaby, and his dog Rafa won the Murray Valley Yard Dog Championships.

Adaminaby trailer Dean Incher has made it back-to-back wins on 2019 to take out the prestigious Murray Valley Yard Dog Championships at the Henty Machinery Field Days.

