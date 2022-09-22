The Rural
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Plea to help flood affected farmers with donations

Updated September 22 2022 - 11:54pm, first published 11:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony Furze, Albury, and Maree Wilson, Boralma, were encouraging Henty Machinery Field days patrons to donate fodder or cash to the Need for Feed.

A low loader stacked with hay and silage was helping to drive home the message around the urgent need for donations for the nation's flood affected farmers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.