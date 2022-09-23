The Rural

Hay Memorial High School's Aberline stud wins Dorper gongs

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated September 23 2022 - 1:18am, first published 1:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A team of high school students from rural NSW have won two prestigious Dorper sashes, including the breed's supreme ribbon at the Melbourne Royal Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.