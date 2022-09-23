GRIFFITH vendors sold 17,850 sheep and lambs at the market on Friday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Graeme Richard said the overall quality was good with heavy weights best supplied.
Trade weight new season lambs were also well supplied and stores were limited. The market sold to a cheaper trend with more numbers offered and a few buyers not operating.
New season lambs were $7 to $10 cheaper with trade weights to 24kg cwt ranging from $146 to $195/head and averaged 780c to 800c/kg.
Heavy weights to 30kg ranged from $193 to $226 and extra heavy new season lambs reached $238/head.
Old trade lambs were $10 to $15 cheaper with the trades 20 to 24kg selling from $145 to $175/head.
Heavy weights were back $9 and sold from $170 to $227/head. Extra heavy lambs reached $245/head but weren't as heavy as last week. Merino trades reached $146/head.
Mutton numbers lifted and the quality was good with mostly heavy ewes penned. Prices eased $15 to $17/head. Heavy Merino ewes sold from $145 to $164 and crossbred ewes reached $165/head.
