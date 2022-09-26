The Rural
Country Calendar: See what's on in the Riverina and southern NSW

NR
By Nikki Reynolds
September 26 2022
The rural community will show support to the upcoming Billie Grace Richards Leukaemia Walk.

SEPTEMBER 30: Lockhart Picnic Races is a chance to enjoy all of the atmosphere and camaraderie of a picnic race meeting in the eastern Riverina. Gates open at 12pm, with the first race at 1.30pm.

NR

Nikki Reynolds

Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.

