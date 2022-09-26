VENDORS sold 2540 cattle at the Wagga market on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Leann Dax said once again secondary cattle made up the bulk of the offering. Last week's buying group returned to the market with feedlots and back grounders dominating most classes.
Price results for a bigger supply of yearling trade heifers 400 to 500kg was a cheaper averaging 522c/kg. Trade steers sold from 480 to 570c/kg.
Medium weight feeder steers were keenly contested averaging 557c/kg. Medium weight feeder heifers sold to subdued buyer activity at times to sell from 470c to 553c/kg.
Heavy grown steers suitable for trade or export sold to weaker demand to average 500c/kg.
Cow numbers lifted to 375 head and were offered to the usual buying group.
Heavy cows sold from 410c to 435c/kg. Leaner types were in short supply selling from 330c to 400c/kg.
