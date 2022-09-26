COROWA: Vendors sold 13,605 sheep and lambs at the Corowa market on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Caroline Ronald said agents penned an additional numbers this week with over 6000 new season lambs on offer.
The quality was excellent.
Three major domestic processors were absent from the usual buying group.
Less competition and an increase in supply resulted in softer trends across the sale.
A very good offering of trade weight new season lambs were available selling up $25 less than last week.
Medium and heavy trade lambs sold from $155 to $198/head.
There were very good numbers of heavy lambs on offer selling from $180 to $211/head.
There were limited pens over 26kg making from $203 to $212/head.
Light MK bag lambs sold to processors from $116 to $137/head with restockers taking lambs back to the paddock.
Old lambs were $5 to $10 softer overall with freshly shorn lots keeping a floor in the market.
Heavy trade sold from $152 to $175/head.
Heavy and extra heavy types sold from $170 to $220 with over 30kg lambs reaching $247/head.
Mutton followed the cheaper trends slipping $15/head. Heavy cross bred ewes selling from $134 to $151/head and Merino ewes selling up to $176/head.
GRIFFITH: Vendors sold 17,850 sheep and lambs at the market on Friday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Graeme Richard said the overall quality was good with heavy weights best supplied.
Trade weight new season lambs were also well supplied and stores were limited.
The market sold to a cheaper trend with more numbers offered and a few buyers not operating.
New season lambs were $7 to $10 cheaper with trade weights to 24kg cwt ranging from $146 to $195/head and averaged 780c to 800c/kg.
Heavy weights to 30kg ranged from $193 to $226 and extra heavy new season lambs reached $238/head.
Old trade lambs were $10 to $15 cheaper with the trades 20 to 24kg selling from $145 to $175/head.
Heavy weights were back $9 and sold from $170 to $227/head.
Extra heavy lambs reached $245/head but weren't as heavy as last week.
Merino trades reached $146/head.
Mutton numbers lifted and the quality was good with mostly heavy ewes penned.
Prices eased $15 to $17/head.
Heavy Merino ewes sold from $145 to $164 and crossbred ewes reached $165/head.
