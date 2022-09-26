The Rural
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Corowa sheep and lamb market, September 26 2022

Updated September 26 2022 - 10:26pm, first published 10:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On the catwalk at Corowa sheep and lamb market. File image

COROWA: Vendors sold 13,605 sheep and lambs at the Corowa market on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.