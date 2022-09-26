The Rural

Woollen dress tops in fashion at Henty Machinery Field Day

Updated September 26 2022 - 10:44pm, first published 10:39pm
Judy Bond, Buronga, with her winning crocheted design in superfine wool modelled by Mabel Meckiff during the Henty Machinery Field Days.

A cream hand crocheted dress with detached hood stole the limelight on the catwalk at the Henty Natural Fibre Fashion Awards winning the best crocheted and knitted for long time entrant Judy Bond.

