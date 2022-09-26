A cream hand crocheted dress with detached hood stole the limelight on the catwalk at the Henty Natural Fibre Fashion Awards winning the best crocheted and knitted for long time entrant Judy Bond.
The outfit made from superfine Merino wool was designed and entered by Mrs Bond, of Buronga, and capably modelled by Mabel Meckiff.
Mrs Bond had four garments in the finals for the best knitted or crocheted category and was on hand to receive a $500 cash prize.
The 17th Henty Natural Fibre Fashion Awards were a highlight of the Country Lifestyle program at the Henty Machinery Field Days on September 20-22 with the winners announced on Thursday.
Fashion designers vied for the chance to win a Bernina 325 sewing machine valued at $1499 plus $1000 cash prize money courtesy of Bernina Australia and Sew Fab, Narrandera, for the Best Garment in Natural Fibre.
Open to amateurs and professionals, the awards recognise the innovative use of natural fibres - from paddock to catwalk - in creative but wearable clothing.
This year's judges were Beryl Brain, Grong Grong, Leanne O'Toole, Wodonga, and Leanne Bensley, Albury.
Awards organiser Lyn Jacobsen said the natural fibres could include wool, alpaca, angora, mohair, cashmere, cotton, silk and linen.
Mrs Jacobsen said the awards had attracted entries from around the nation, as well as from repeat New Zealand designer Laurel Judd.
