The Rural

Aloeburn Poll Merino rams to $5250 and average of $2494

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
Updated September 26 2022 - 10:46pm, first published 10:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Green, Aloeburn, buyers Judith and Jack Dodds, Jodie Green, Aloeburn, Harry Cozens, Elders, and Tom Green, Aloeburn holding the top-priced Poll Merino ram at their sale at Boree Creek on Monday. Photo: Alexandra Bernard

ALOEBURN stud principals were very pleased with the results of their Poll Merino ram sale at Boree Creek on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.